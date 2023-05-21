  • Full Story

Preliminary 5.5 earthquake strikes near Northern California coast, USGS says

Sunday, May 21, 2023 9:51PM
A preliminary magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the Northern California coast on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 11:44 a.m. and had a depth 10.0 km. west of Petrolia in Humboldt County, USGS said.

This is near the same area where a 6.4 earthquake hit Humboldt County in Northern California, back in December 2022, killing two people and injured about a dozen people. It caused widespread damage.

A few days later on January 1 of this year, a 5.4 quake struck the region.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

This is story is developing. Check back for updates.

