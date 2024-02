3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near San Francisco, USGS says

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck the San Francisco area Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened just after 1:30 p.m. three miles west of the San Francisco Zoo.

There are currently no reports of any damage or injuries.