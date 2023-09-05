WATCH LIVE

2 hospitalized following crash on Highway 168 in east central Fresno, CHP says

Officers say a white Nissan and a maroon Dodge Charger collided, ending up in the center divider.

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 12:20PM
2 hospitalized following crash on HWY 168 in east central Fresno: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been hospitalized with major injuries following a crash in east central Fresno.

It happened just after 3 am Tuesday on eastbound Highway 168 near the Ashlan Avenue offramp.

Officers say a white Nissan and a maroon Dodge Charger collided, ending up in the center divider.

Both drivers were removed from their cars by Fresno Fire and were rushed to the hospital.

It's not yet known which driver was responsible for the collision.

They will both be tested to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

