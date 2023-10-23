Police investigating shooting in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating what led to a shooting outside a pizza restaurant in east-central Fresno.

Officers were called to Sam's Pizza just after 5 p.m. Sunday for a report of two cars shooting at each other.

When police arrived they learned a fight had happened in the parking lot and groups involved had already left the area.

Investigators say a man and two women in a black Lexus sped away from the scene but officers eventually caught up with the vehicle.

The man said to police officers that he was shot and officers saw what appeared to be a bullet hole in one of his pant leg pockets.

Investigators are still interviewing the man. K-9 officers are also on scene trying to find a potential weapon.

No suspect has been identified as of now.

