This app gives people opportunity to help Kings County students in need

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you want to make a difference in a student's life, there's now an app for that.

"The great thing about Purposity is so many people want to help but there's not been a way to do it," said Stephanie Eggert with the Kings County Department of Education Services.

Here's how it works: the staff will post a student's need on the Purposity app with a short description.

"A middle school girl asked her teacher for toilet paper and I didn't want to leave it at just that, but she told her teacher 'that's all I need that's all we need," Eggert said.

A user just needs to select the Kings County Office of Education and they'll be able to see all the needs in that community.

App users can help by purchasing any needed item through the app, then the item is shipped directly to the school.

"I found a basket with all the shower items you would need and it was wrapped up and when she received it," Eggert said. "The principal told me that she said I have never received anything this nice in my life."

The district says they already have 500 users and they're hoping that's just the start.

"They need shoes, backpacks, jackets in the winter and our staff rallies to meet the needs of our students this just takes it to another level," said Kings County Superintendent Todd Barlow.

They've met 50 needs so far and you can help them meet more, simply download the Puposity app from the App Store.
