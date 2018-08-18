FRESNO STATE

Company offering electric scooters to Fresno State students

The company Bird began offering its fleet of electric scooters this week.

A new type of transportation is popping up near Fresno State.

The company's spokesperson says they chose to drop off their scooters on the school's campus to give students and faculty a new option for transportation while cutting carbon emissions from vehicles.

The City of Fresno says they have not granted the company a business license and are still reviewing their application.

They are urging people to use caution while riding the scooters and say, people who decide to ride, can still be cited.
