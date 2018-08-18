Company offering electric scooters to Fresno State students

A new type of transportation is popping up near Fresno State.The company Bird began offering its fleet of electric scooters this week.The company's spokesperson says they chose to drop off their scooters on the school's campus to give students and faculty a new option for transportation while cutting carbon emissions from vehicles.The City of Fresno says they have not granted the company a business license and are still reviewing their application.They are urging people to use caution while riding the scooters and say, people who decide to ride, can still be cited.