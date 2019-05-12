fundraiser

Fresno City wind ensemble sell mattresses to raise money to play in NYC

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City College wind ensemble held a unique fundraiser Saturday to help them achieve their goal to travel and play at the Carnegie Hall in New York.

The group is selling luxury brand mattresses, as well as sheets and pillows, today in hopes of reaching their goal by the time they travel next April.

The band must raise $100,000 if they wish to play in the New York International Music Festival, at the cost of about $2,000 per student.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for these students," said Director of Bands Elisha Wilson. "Many of them have not left the state of California, and many of them have never flown in an airplane."

The ensemble was chosen to be the showcase spotlight performer during the festival.

Band directors say that if they're able to head east, they'll be performing in a number of shows before the big one at Carnegie Hall.
