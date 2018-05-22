FRESNO COUNTY

Thousands of Fresno County students performing alongside Fresno Philharmonic

EMBED </>More Videos

Tuesday morning thousands of Fresno County Elementary students prepared to give the performance of the year. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On Tuesday morning, thousands of Fresno County Elementary students prepared to give the performance of the year.

"It's going to be huge, which it is," said Cassandra Avila, a 4th grader at Fremont Elementary."

They practiced playing their recorders for almost the entire school year, and now their getting their big break. An opportunity to play with the Fresno Philharmonic at the Saroyan Theatre.

"It feels good because we practiced a whole lot," said Julianna Kirk, a 4th grader at Fremont Elementary.



It is all part of the Link Up music program, giving students a different kind of learning experience, which has been impacting the lives of students since 2013.

"We found out that since we introduced the Link Up program, the districts have noticed that more students are continuing with the study of instrumental music in later grades," said Stephen Wilson President and CEO of the Fresno Philharmonic.

It was like a game of Simon Says, the Philharmonic played one part, and then the young performers followed along in the audience.

"It is nerve-wracking and exciting," said Avila.

Kirk also felt those same nerves, but with her parent's support, she had it in the bag.

"They said to have good luck, make sure you do good and do your best," said Kirk.

The performance is also showed them what a career in music looks like.

"They are going back and saying, 'hey, I want to do what these professionals are doing, I want to be up onstage one day, what do I need to do,'" said Aaron Bryan Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Visual and Performing arts program manager.

Over the next three days, more than 11,000 students will get to take part in the musical experience.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationmusicfresno countystudentsgood newsfresno philharmoniceducationFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News