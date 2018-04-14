Fresno County kids turn a toy into a technological masterpiece

The Aqua Adventure at Hoover High school featured projects using Legos to create water conservation methods.More than 100 students between the ages of six and 12 put together projects for the competition and explained them to the judges.The idea is to get students to dip their toes in the STEM pool for science, technology, engineering, and math."This is a great example of the engineering piece but also the science that goes into it using technology. The teachers, the students they don't have to just start with nothing but this gives them a base to go off of," said FCOE STEM Coordinator Jon Dueck.The kids also had a lot of fun with Legos and robotics, even using code to get a robot to act like a bowling ball and knock down pins.