Fresno State adjusting to new learning style amid COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just as administrators work to transition to online classes, Fresno State students are now dealing with an empty campus.Last week, the university joined the ranks of institutions that elected to suspend in-person teaching amid the COVID-19 outbreak."I don't want to stay at home," says student Ashley Soleno. "I feel like I'm trapped at home. It's better to have something else to do, especially for students that don't have a job."Students can still come on campus while the library and Student Union remain open for those wishing to study or use the wifi."It's a big problem for those who don't have a computer or internet access," Soleno said."But it's also a good thing why the campus is open for those who don't have access to a computer," says student Laura Gonzalez. "There are computers in the library."It's not just students learning to adapt to a new normal. Administrators are now racing to get professors up to speed on what online teaching will look like.Fresno State is expected to roll out virtual classes beginning Friday."In 20 years, I've taught this face to face, and now I'm teaching it online, and I have a week to put it together," says professor Sandy Giersh.There is not a lot of time for professors like Giersh, but she understands what needs to be done considering the unprecedented situation"I'm learning how to put everything online, and hopefully, that's going to help the students," Giersh said. "The main thing is I'm here to help the students."