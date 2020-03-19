Coronavirus

Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year, will be streamlining free meal process

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District is preparing for the possibility of school not returning until after summer break, but Superintendent Bob Nelson says he's "not ready to make a decision about shutting down the school year in one fell swoop."

Nelson made the announcement via a video message meant to update students, staff and parents about the state of the district amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video came on the same day the city of Fresno called for residents to "shelter in place."

Nelson said conversations are happening regarding what the district would do if students can't return until after summer break, as was mentioned as a possibility by California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday.

Nelson did confirm that state testing will not be happening this year.

He also explained that the district's free meal giveaways would be streamlining into 18 "grab and go" sites at schools beginning on Thursday. Meals can be picked up weekdays between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Those sites are:

  • Addams Middle School

  • Ahwahnee Middle School

  • Columbia Elementary School

  • Computech Middle School


  • Cooper Middle School

  • Figarden Elementary School

  • Fort Miller Middle School

  • Hamilton K-8

  • Kings Canyon

  • Lincoln Elementary School

  • Scandinavian Middle School


  • Sequoia Middle School

  • Tehipite Middle School

  • Terronez Middle School

  • Tioga Middle School

  • Wawona K-8

  • Yosemite Middle School


    • The district served 14,400 meals on Tuesday.

