EDUCATION

New community college campus coming to Oakhurst

EMBED </>More Videos

State Center Community College District says it has outgrown its current facility in Oakhurst, so it will build a new campus that can almost double student enrollment. (KFSN)

By
OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
The current Oakhurst Community College Center is a small campus made up of portable buildings. Soon there will be a new campus with permanent buildings that can almost double student enrollment.

The new campus will be located just off Highway 49 in Oakhurst.

"We're going from portables to permanent buildings and it is going to make a difference in opportunities, in courses and the technology and the education experience," says State Center Community College District Chancellor Dr. Paul Parnell.

The new campus will be on a 30-acre site, located just above the Madera County Sheriff's Department building.

The current campus is two acres with portable buildings limiting the number of students in each classroom.

Student Ebben Hammond said, "For my experience, it hasn't been too cramped for the classes that I've taken but the classes I have taken are kind of small."

Dr. Sandra Caldwell is the president of Reedley Community College and she also oversees the district's campuses in Oakhurst and the city of Madera. She says there is need to provide higher education in rural areas of Central California. "This event today marks a very visible opportunity for us to show that every single member, every person in our service area matters," said Caldwell.

The purchase of the new site was made possible through a Measure C bond of $1.8 million dollars.

The property is now in escrow and is expected to close in July. After that work on blueprints and designs will begin.

"We have a good idea of what direction we will go," said Caldwell. "We really needed to make sure at exactly at which location we were going be in so the facility and planning would match the piece of property."

The State Center Community College District worked with Madera County and the community to select the new site.

Construction on the new campus is set to begin in 2020, with a completion date in 2021, just in time for the fall semester.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationOakhurst Community College Centereducationreal estatereal estate developmentOakhurstSierra - Foothills
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
Rapid growth is pushing Clovis Unified to build another school
More education
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News