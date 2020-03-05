Our Lady of Victory set to close after operating for 67 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sixty-seven years of education will come to an end at Our Lady of Victory.The Catholic school plans to close following the current academic year."I got sad because my wife is devastated," says parent Edgar Leyva. "She was crying yesterday because she loves my son coming to this school."Concerned parents like Leyva were surprised to hear the news. The decision to close the school came down to rising costs and declining enrollment.Administrators did not want to go on camera, but tell Action News Our Lady of Victory is operating in a $320,000 deficit with a student body of only 120 kids."It's a good school, good teachers and there's a lot of good activities for them," Leyva said.That won't be enough to keep the preschool through 8th-grade campus open.The logistics of closing the school will be managed by the Office of Catholic Education after the children have completed their school year and the teachers have left campus.Our Lady of Victory's closure leaves Fresno with two remaining Catholic schools.Administrators say Our Lady of Victory educators will have opportunities to find jobs at other schools within the Diocese.