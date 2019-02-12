What may look like an ordinary Jeep, is actually part of a set up to teach anyone the dangers of impaired or distracted driving.The virtual technology of "Arrive Alive" puts you in the driver's seat for a few minutes being distracted while texting or under the influence of alcohol or marijuana."That is a particularly big subject matter right now as states begin to allow recreational marijuana. So it is becoming more and more important that we have safe drivers who understand that you can't use these things on the road," said Mallory McKenzie, Arrive Alive Tour.The "Arrive Alive Tour" made a stop at Clovis Community College in Northeast Fresno on Tuesday.The target audience for the tour is teenagers to adults in their early 20s. "Arrive Alive" believes young adults are overconfident when it comes to driving."When you are just getting your feet on the ground when it comes to driving and where your boundaries lie. This is a big factor in the leading cause of death for teens. So were are here to get some information to them before they take these things on in real life," said McKenzie.The Jeep uses sensors on the gas and brake pedals and steering wheel.Several students made an attempt to control the vehicle under circumstances simulating driving drunk or being high on marijuana."That was the shocking part about it. It was kind of scary seeing how much I was all over the road. And I once I did crash I was just scared. I thought just man that is not good that I just did that," said Doug Dean, Clovis Community College Student."It felt horrible. I was going and I thought I was good and I started shaking I just couldn't handle it. It was out of control," said Jason Morris, Clovis Community College Student.This was the first time "Arrive Alive Tour" made at stop at Clovis Community College.A grant made the visit possible.