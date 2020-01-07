education

SOUL offers alternative education for at-risk students

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno EOC's School of Unlimited Learning or SOUL is an option for students looking for an alternative to the traditional public high school.

The program offers an opportunity for those that may be struggling in the traditional high school setting.

"If you're looking for a smaller environment and you or your child isn't comfortable with 2,000 students on one campus, and there are specific needs you're working through, then this is the place for you because you can get your high school diploma," said Principal Mark Wilson.

Operated by Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission and chartered through Fresno Unified School District, the school provides both classroom-based and independent study programs depending on the student's needs.

"The independent study students are there because they have responsibilities that prevent them from coming in every day, some are parents, some work full-time, some have health issues," Wilson explained.

Isaiah Ayala is a senior at SOUL who first learned of the program while staying at Fresno EOC's youth shelter.

"I was in the shelter next door, and they were talking about a school that was just nearby," Ayala said. "When I first came in, I was failing a lot of my classes, but I just grew more as a person. I've been straight A's for two years in a row."

In addition to his studies, Isaiah works part-time and is president of the interact club, organizing volunteer efforts for his fellow students. He'll graduate in a few months and hopes to pursue a career as an electrician.

"Just the sense of connectivity, they're always at your side, just when you need someone to talk to, and that's what got to me more cause I never had that at a normal school," he said.

SOUL also provides its students with case managers, mental health services, childcare, and unique employment training opportunities, including hands-on learning for those interested in the building trades.

Roughly 200 students attend soul, with over 75 percent going on to a secondary setting. If you're interested in learning more about SOUL visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationfresnostudents
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Lori Loughlin reportedly hires expert to prepare her for prison
Fresno City College helps students prepare with "Extreme Registration"
Fresno State grad publishes bilingual children's book
Principal dresses, hides around school as 'Elf on a Shelf'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Man crashes while driving backward in northeast Fresno
Police believe Fresno gang may be behind Sanger elementary school vandalism
Tulare man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 2 in Bakersfield
Driving safely with less mileage could save you big cash
Man fatally struck by train near Selma identified
Show More
US to start collecting DNA from people detained at border
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
SC man who offered $10K reward finds stolen dog dead along highway
Teen accused of killing teen who was texting with his girlfriend
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
More TOP STORIES News