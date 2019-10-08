Student leads Pride Week events at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's Pride Week at Fresno State and one student is going above and beyond to make sure all LGBTQ+ students feel at home on campus.Teaching credential student Kiana Medina is committed to making sure all LGBTQ+ students have a safe place to call their own at Fresno State."If you don't feel accepted, if you don't feel loved, you're never going to be able to fully reach your potential to learn," explains Medina.Medina, who identifies as queer, has been an LGBTQ+ advocate since high school and is currently responsible for the LGBTQ+ educational and engagement services and volunteer program.The program educates students about gender identities and provides social opportunities, and discussion groups for LGBTQ+ students on campus."Sometimes we talk about the hard stuff - like coming out, discrimination, experiences like that and sometimes we talk about movies," says Medina.The newest addition is the Q clothing closet, which provides free clothing to transgender and non-conforming students in need."We have a food insecurity program and if students can't feed themselves, how can they clothe themselves?" she says.The Q Clothing Closet has served over 70 students already, and Medina says it's just the start."They're able to find things they haven't been able to afford, they haven't felt comfortable looking in a normal store with gendered sections," explained Medina."They come here and get all of the items and have an armful of clothes."Medina is also helping lead the following Pride Week events.Pride Week Kick-off Resource Fair: Noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Speaker's PlatformSafe Zone Training: Noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the Education building (Room 140)Pronoun Politics Workshop: Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Madden Library (Room 2206)Show Your Pride and Use #FSPrideWeek: All day on Thursday, Oct. 10, via Instagram and Facebook (@fresnostateccgc)Pride Party: Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, in Madden Library (Room 3212)To donate, email ccgclgbtq@mail.fresnostate.edu.