Good teachers do not give students a voice; they give them the time and space for their voice to be heard. — Dwayne Reed (@TeachMrReed) April 4, 2016

A Chicago teacher is determined to show his students that school is cool - and that working hard can be fun.Dwayne Reed, a first-year teacher, got creative when he thought about how to get his students pumped for the upcoming school year.He decided to collaborate with local talent to write a rap song and shoot a music video, "instead of sending out the boring, old, 'Welcome Back' newsletter."That music video, posted to YouTube on Saturday, had more than 36,000 views by Tuesday.Mr. Reed used the song to share ideas about how he plans to make lessons memorable...He also stressed how important it was for the community to work together to help children succeed.