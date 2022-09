Good Sports: Former Bulldog Efrain Guizar honored

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An emotional moment at Thursday night's Fresno State football home opener - former Bulldog walk-on Efrain Guizar was honored for his efforts on and off the field as the man they call Mr. Kerman battles ALS.

Action News sports reporter Alec Nolan spoke with Guizar just moments after his recognition. Watch the interview in the video above.