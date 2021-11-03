Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 33-year-old woman in Merced

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting of woman in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have arrested a suspect connected to a deadly shooting.

Officers took 22-year-old Emari Prescott into custody Tuesday night.

He's accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Christina Velez.

Police say the shooting happened during a home invasion robbery on Saturday.

RELATED: Family remembers 33-year-old woman shot and killed in Merced

A second victim also suffered major injuries in the shootout.

Prescott has been booked into the Merced County Jail on murder charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News