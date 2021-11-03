Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 33-year-old woman in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have arrested a suspect connected to a deadly shooting.
Officers took 22-year-old Emari Prescott into custody Tuesday night.
He's accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Christina Velez.
Police say the shooting happened during a home invasion robbery on Saturday.
A second victim also suffered major injuries in the shootout.
Prescott has been booked into the Merced County Jail on murder charges.
