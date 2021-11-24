Getting in step with the music, magic of Disney's latest animated adventure 'Encanto'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10871613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There's no place like Casa Madrigal! Watch the new trailer for Disney's "Encanto" here.

Disney's "Encanto" takes place in a beautiful village in Colombia where the members of one family all have magical gifts... except, for some reason, Mirabel.Lin-Manuel Miranda is the man behind the music."I would write songs that would inspire the animators. I would see the designs the animators were making of the characters and that would, in turn, inspire my writing and so on and so on," said the "Hamilton" hitmaker.Stephanie Beatriz, who voices Mirabel, was honored to sing Miranda's songs."Mirabel's song, 'Waiting on a Miracle,' he actually told me later that the way that he structured it was kind of a waltz sort of structure, because he wanted it to feel slightly out of step with what else was happening around it musically in the film," said Beatriz. "Just like Mirabel feels like out of step with the family and doesn't feel like she quite belongs."John Leguizamo lends his voice to another family member, Bruno."I come from the most dysfunctional family in the world so I really relate to this movie because it was a dysfunction. It puts people into certain pigeonholes, you know, the strong one, the pretty one, the one with the flowers, the one that has tantrums with storms and the one without a gift," said Leguizamo. "So you can see yourself in this dysfunctional functional family!""Encanto" is officially in theatres on Wednesday, Nov. 24.