Arts & Entertainment

Getting in step with the music, magic of Disney's latest animated adventure 'Encanto'

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

'Encanto' enchants audiences with love, music, magic

Disney's "Encanto" takes place in a beautiful village in Colombia where the members of one family all have magical gifts... except, for some reason, Mirabel.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the man behind the music.

"I would write songs that would inspire the animators. I would see the designs the animators were making of the characters and that would, in turn, inspire my writing and so on and so on," said the "Hamilton" hitmaker.

Stephanie Beatriz, who voices Mirabel, was honored to sing Miranda's songs.

"Mirabel's song, 'Waiting on a Miracle,' he actually told me later that the way that he structured it was kind of a waltz sort of structure, because he wanted it to feel slightly out of step with what else was happening around it musically in the film," said Beatriz. "Just like Mirabel feels like out of step with the family and doesn't feel like she quite belongs."

John Leguizamo lends his voice to another family member, Bruno.

"I come from the most dysfunctional family in the world so I really relate to this movie because it was a dysfunction. It puts people into certain pigeonholes, you know, the strong one, the pretty one, the one with the flowers, the one that has tantrums with storms and the one without a gift," said Leguizamo. "So you can see yourself in this dysfunctional functional family!"

"Encanto" is officially in theatres on Wednesday, Nov. 24.



MORE | Watch the new trailer for Disney's 'Encanto'
EMBED More News Videos

There's no place like Casa Madrigal! Watch the new trailer for Disney's "Encanto" here.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedisneyotrclin manuel miranda
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno County appoints interim director of Dept. of Social Services
Flash mob thieves new worry for Fresno's Operation Christmas Presence
Fresno police, parents of victim plead for help to solve 2020 murder
Valley health leaders encourage boosters as holiday season starts
Good Sports: Multiple sets of twins in FCC women's sports
Fresno health officials urging extra precautions ahead of holidays
Hanford community, businesses thrilled with new ice skating ink
Show More
Some Valley families still struggling to find affordable housing
Lemoore man arrested for murder, domestic violence in wife's death
Valley businesses preparing for block party on Small Business Saturday
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving travel rush
More TOP STORIES News