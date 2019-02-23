3 action movies to catch in Fresno theaters right now

Read on for the highest rated action films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in December.
The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," and David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
You can catch it at Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 28 and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Friday, Mar. 1.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release in December.
"The movie works in large part because of the depth of (Hailee) Steinfeld's performance. We haven't seen such a well-realized character in any of the other Transformers movies," according to James Berardinelli of ReelViews. Rolling Stone's David Fear summed up, "Imagine if John Hughes made a Transformers movie. Or: Think 'E.T.,' but with auto parts."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Friday, Mar. 1.
Aquaman
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne.
With a Tomatometer Score of 65 percent and an Audience Score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch.
"Veteran cinematographer Don Burgess' widescreen images beguile, and Bill Brzeski's production design impresses mightily," noted Andrea Gronvall of the Chicago Reader, while the Toronto Sun's Mark Daniell called it, "a thoroughly entertaining ride."
It's screening at Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 28.
