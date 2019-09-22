ABC premieres

Allison Tolman and Donald Faison talk about their characters on 'Emergence'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Allison Tolman and Donald Faison play "Jo" and "Alex" on ABC's new sci-fi drama "Emergence."

They are a recently divorced couple who share a teen daughter. Jo and Alex quickly find themselves wrapped up in a mystery after a plane crashes in Southold, Long Island. Jo also happens to be the police chief. A little girl is found unhurt but near the wreckage and then a series of strange things begins to unfold.

Tolman and Faison took some time out at their set in New Jersey to talk about the show and playing a formerly married couple.

"They're a recently divorced couple, so they're still trying to figure out how not to be married," Tolman said. "You immediately see why they got married, and then you also immdediately see why they got a divorce."

"We're still trying to learn more about that reason," Faison said.

"We'll learn more about that as the episodes come in," Tolman said.

Despite playing a divorced couple, there's a lot of love between them and of course for their shared daughter.

They find that they are bonding together in protecting their family as they try to keep "Piper," the girl found at the beach, safe.

"The conspiracy and the intrigue surrounding Piper, surrounding this character goes very, very deep," Tolman said.

"It's about ordinary people experiencing extraordinary things," Faison said.

Off-camera, they're really a big happy family as well.

"We all really like each other, we enjoy working together, it's a cast full of really talented, funny people who are doing this sci-fi genre drama," Tolman said. "And, it seeps into our days on-camera and off-camera and it makes for a really fun set, we just enjoy each other."

You won't want to miss the series premiere of "Emergence" at 10/9c Tuesday, September 24th on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc premieres
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter talk about 'Mixed-ish'
On the set of 'Emergence'
ABC power couple Smulders and Killam talk series premieres
Digging into the mysteries of 'Emergence'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads for son's return
Drunk driver arrested after fiery chain reaction collision in Clovis
Fresno State beats Sacramento State, 34-20
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Woman sought for stealing from Camp Fire survivor
NAS Lemoore recommends early arrival after Blue Angels Air Show traffic issues
Visalia Police searching for suspect who stabbed 27-year-old man
Show More
2 victims identified after deadly rollover crash on Highway 168 near Harlan Ranch
$6,000 in stolen quarters found in California baby stroller
19-year-old shot, critically injured in Merced, police say
Merced structure fire leaves 3 families displaced
Muslim athlete suing Air Canada for forcing her to remove hijab
More TOP STORIES News