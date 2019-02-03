ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Clovis gets a new trampoline park: Defy

Photo: Jessica F./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new trampoline park has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 636 N. Halifax Ave., the fresh addition is called Defy and features a variety of activities, from open jump and zipline to stunt falls and a ninja obstacle course.

Events for kids (and adults) of all ages are on offer as well, including birthday parties, family night, Club Defy and more. (You can check out all of the special events activities here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Defy seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Marissa S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 21, wrote, "So this was my first time there, and I loved it. This place is good for children and adults. ... I really enjoyed myself -- there are attractions geared towards ninja challengers' as well."

"This is the cleanest and nicest trampoline park in Clovis," added Yelper Taha I. "Their socks are so cool, and their crew members are really genuine and nice!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Defy is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
