Don't miss these 3 top dramas screening around Fresno

The Favourite

Green Book

Bohemian Rhapsody

Want to feel feelings? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Fresno.Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes ' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times's A.O. Scott said , "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," while David Sims of The Atlantic noted , "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos' most trenchant and relevant work yet."Get a piece of the action at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.) through Tuesday, Mar. 5; Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Wednesday, Mar. 6; and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Thursday, Mar. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Green Book" is well worth a watch. "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," according to Christopher Orr of The Atlantic, while Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said , "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."It's playing at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.) through Tuesday, Mar. 5; Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Wednesday, Mar. 6; Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Thursday, Mar. 7; and Maya Fresno 16 & MPX (3090 E. Campus Pointe Drive) through Thursday, Mar. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. "As for Freddie Mercury, is this his real life? Is this just fantasy -- not sure that really matters either. When Malek's strutting like a peacock, this movie is a decently amusing escape from reality," noted Bob Mondello of NPR, while the New Yorker's Richard Brody said , "Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channeling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."It's screening at Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Wednesday, Mar. 6 and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Thursday, Mar. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets ---