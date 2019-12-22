star wars

Star Wars fan takes his own BB8 droid to movie theater to get tickets

CORDOVA, Tenn. -- Star Wars fans can be among the most passionate around and show their devotion to "The Force" or "The Dark Side" in many ways.

One man brought his own BB8 droid with him as he grabbed tickets to see the new movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

He can be heard urging the droid along as they make their way to the box office.

After all, BB8 does have the reputation of being on the skittish side.

Not seen in the video were the outtakes that show BB8's head falling off as he rolls onto the sidewalk.

May The Force be with you where ever you choose to watch the new movie in this galaxy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesentertainmentmoviebuzzworthylucasfilmwatercooleru.s. & worldstar wars
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Millions flock to theaters for final episode in 'Star Wars' saga
Filmmakers recreate Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer shot for shot
J.J. Abrams on the end of Skywalker saga
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premieres in Hollywood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbery turned deadly in central Fresno
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
1 man injured after fistfight leads to gunfire in Fresno
Police made bust on big identity theft ring in Southeast Fresno
New trade pact could impact local growers and ranchers in Central Valley
Merced pet therapy program makes positive impact on patients
Fresno State works to stay on track with CSU's graduation initiative
Show More
Failed ATM robbery in Visalia
Former Porterville High coach and aide sentenced to prison for sex-related crimes against minors
Fresno man convicted of killing his grandmother seven years ago sentenced to prison
Suspect arrested after stealing identities, cars and thousands of dollars from innocent victims
Look your best this holiday season with new treatment offered in the Valley
More TOP STORIES News