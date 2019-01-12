ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield

EMBED </>More Videos

City inspectors will conduct an inspection of R. Kelly's warehouse after a judge's ruling Friday.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Illinois officials say a concert in Springfield that was to be hosted by R. Kelly cannot take place in the wake of new sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.

Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the Chicago Tribune that the application for the Spring Break Jam in April was denied Thursday because of security concerns following protests outside Kelly's Chicago studio this week.
RELATED: R. Kelly parties at South Side nightclub as legal pressures mount
EMBED More News Videos

R. Kelly delivered an obscenity-laced performance at V75 on Chicago's South Side.



Kelly has been under fire since the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly ." He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

WATCH: Timeline of R. Kelly sex abuse allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.



A tip that Kelly was holding two women against their will prompted Chicago police to visit his residence Friday in Chicago's Trump Tower. Officers interviewed Kelly and the women but found no evidence of wrongdoing.

On Friday, a judge ruled that Chicago building inspectors could enter a warehouse space at 219 N. Justine Ave. on the city's Near West Side. City officials are investigating reports that people are living in the warehouse, which is not zoned for residential use. The building was featured on the six-part docuseries that aired last week.

'WE KNOW THOSE THINGS DIDN'T HAPPEN' - R. Kelly's attorney defends singer amidst allegations
EMBED More News Videos

The attorney for R. Kelly is firing back and defending the R&B singer who has been under fire since the release of a docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly."

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsex assaultmusic newsmusicu.s. & worldlive musicconcert
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Fresno
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GRAPHIC: Neighbor's video shows Fresno County sheriff's deputy shooting suspect
Driver killed, collides with concrete pillar on Highway 99
Discovery of toddler's body buried in backyard leads to couple's arrest
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of its roughly 6,000 workers
Recruits that graduated with Davis cop killed in ambush remember her as determined
Costco 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese sells out
Texan faces up to 5 years for cyberstalking California woman
Show More
Burglars ransack Fresno home being fumigated, steal jewelry, cards, laptop
Chase suspect's car speeds through LA with raised front hood
Police release new details on deadly shooting of young officer
Two rookie police officers shot and killed in two days
6-year-old boy missing for months found hidden in attic crawl space
More News