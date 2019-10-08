disney

Into the 'Sporkshop': How Forky from 'Toy Story 4' came to be

Humble spork-turned-toy Forky was the breakout star of Disney's "Toy Story 4" this year, but the character didn't come to be overnight.

In fact, while Forky might seem simple, designers went through "probably a hundred different versions of Forky," according to producer Jonas Rivera.

"There was just an initial story sketch, and we just cracked up at the simplicity of truth to what a kid would do. It couldn't be overdesigned, couldn't be too sophisticated," Rivera explained. "What would our 5-year-old kids do?"

Producers and designers held a Sporkshop -- "a crafting time that we would have done when we were kindergartners," in Rivera's words -- to develop the Tony Hale-voiced character's appearance.

Check out the video above for an exclusive look at the filmmakers sharing how Forky was created.

"Toy Story 4" is available now on digital, Movies Anywhere and Blu-Ray. New on 4k Ultra HD.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywooddisneymovie news
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Disney-themed plane arrives in San Francisco
Aldo announces new Mickey and Minnie Mouse collection
Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel
Disney CEO's new book reflects time as company's chief executive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chowchilla Police looking for driver who hit juvenile riding scooter
Briceburg Fire grows overnight; 800 acres burned, 10 percent contained
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles: CEO
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Dangerous winds pose fire risk, PG&E plans for power shutoff
Vaping-related death reported in Kings County, second death in Valley
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Show More
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
Sisters of murdered Visalia woman to raise awareness about domestic violence
New video shows Fresno Police in clear danger, opening fire in 2018 case
Restraining order hearing for FUSD board member as recall efforts continue
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
More TOP STORIES News