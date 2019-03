Organizers are planning a concert to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic sixties-era music festival Woodstock, and they've announced the musical lineup.Headliners will include Jay Z, Chance the Rapper, Santana, and many others.More than 80 musical acts will participate.The three-day festival will be held August 16 through August 18 in Watkins Glen, New York.Tickets will go on sale on April 22.