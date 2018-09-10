JOHN LEGEND

Meet the new EGOTs: John Legend just became the first black man to join the prestigious list

EMBED </>More Videos

John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice all joined the short list of people who have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP|Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

In one monumental moment at Sunday night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice all became EGOTs at the same time.

EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony. Joining the list of people who have won all four is among the most elite honors in show business. All three men had already won at least one Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories before Sunday.

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, tweeted "EGOT GOATS" with a picture of the three men holding their Emmys.


The live television production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the Emmy for best live variety special, making all three men EGOTs in one fell swoop. They won as executive producers of the live production, but their involvement with the show doesn't stop there: Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote the music for the musical; Tim Rice wrote the lyrics; and John Legend starred in this production.

Legend is the first black man to earn the impressive set of awards, and he was almost the youngest person ever to do so. At 39, Legend is the same age that songwriter Robert Lopez was when he became the youngest. Legend, though, is older than Lopez was by a few months.

RELATED: Robert Lopez becomes first person to win double EGOT

The three newly minted EGOTs grow the list by quite a bit. Before Sunday, only 12 people had ever achieved it (not counting those who won honorary awards). They are:

Richard Rodgers
Helen Hayes
Rita Moreno
John Gielgud
Audrey Hepburn
Marvin Hamlisch

Jonathan Tunick
Mel Brooks
Mike Nichols
Whoopi Goldberg
Scott Rudin
Robert Lopez
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjohn legendchrissy teigentwittersocial mediahollywoodaward showsgrammy awardOscarstony awards
JOHN LEGEND
Big names set to perform at the Oscars
John Legend tabbed for Game 1 national anthem
Chrissy Teigen announces she's having a girl!
Chrissy Teigen opens up about pregnancy, John Legend's song for baby
More john legend
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News