ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Hart steps down from hosting Oscars

Kevin Hart, a cast member, producer and co-writer of "Night School," poses at the premiere of the film, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kevin Hart said he was stepping down from hosting the Oscars next year.

The actor-comedian said in a tweet that he did not want to distract from other artists and apologized to the LGBT community for past remarks.

Hart had drawn ire for allegedly homophobic tweets he had made in the past, an issue that erupted again ever since he announced he had been chosen to host the 2019 Academy Awards.

In his tweet on Thursday, Hart said, "I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentkevin hartOscars
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Baby Spice dishes on 'Great American Baking Show' return
Meet the 30 women vying for 'The Bachelor' Colton's heart
Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home renovated to original look
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
Teacher who cut student's hair may have had a psychotic episode: Psychologist
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Fresno City Council waffles on marijuana legalization
Man shot with own gun while trying to rob farm workers, police say
Mother faces murder charges after her 10-month-old twins drown
Valadao concedes defeat to T.J. Cox
Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Show More
Grapevine now open for traffic from both directions
Southwest flight rolls off end of runway at Burbank Airport
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Kids escape from North Carolina day care, make their way to highway
More News