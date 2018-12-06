Kevin Hart steps down from hosting Oscars

Kevin Hart said he was stepping down from hosting the Oscars next year.The actor-comedian said in a tweet that he did not want to distract from other artists and apologized to the LGBT community for past remarks.Hart had drawn ire for allegedly homophobic tweets he had made in the past, an issue that erupted again ever since he announced he had been chosen to host the 2019 Academy Awards.In his tweet on Thursday, Hart said, "I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."