kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian reportedly studying to be lawyer, doing apprenticeship at San Francisco law firm

SAN FRANCISCO -- Keeping up with the Kardashians in the courtroom?

Kim Kardashian West is apparently spending a lot of time in San Francisco, where she's reportedly doing an apprenticeship with a law firm.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West attends White House prison reform meeting with Jared Kushner

The 38-year-old reality star is following in her father's footsteps and studying to become a lawyer.

In a new interview with Vogue, Kardashian West reveals she plans to take the bar in 2022, after beginning a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer.

RELATED: Grandmother freed by Trump after Kim Kardashian West's appeal reunites with family

Kardashian West says she decided to embark on the journey after "seeing a really good result" with Alice Marie Johnson, a non-violent drug offender.

Last year, she successfully petitioned President Trump to commute Johnson's life sentence.

See more stories and videos related to Kim Kardashian.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscokim kardashiancelebritydistractionbuzzworthy
KIM KARDASHIAN
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Taylor Swift pens scathing Tumblr post about Scooter Braun
Kim K's new shapewear line sparks backlash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News