Leonardo DiCaprio tweets his support for the firefighters battling California wildfires

Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio tweeted, "Thank you to the firefighters risking their lives to protect people affected by the #CarrFire #FergusonFire #CranstonFire."
His tweet includes a link people can go to help support the California Fire Foundation.
According to their website, "The California Fire Foundation provides critical support to surviving families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they serve. Your tax-deductible donation will help us commemorate fallen heroes, offer scholarships to children of fallen firefighters, and provide aid to victims of fire or other natural disaster, ensuring that firefighters and their loved ones are forever cared for, as well as those they shelter from disaster."