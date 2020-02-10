Oscars

2020 Oscars: Obamas' production company backed Academy Award-winning documentary 'American Factory'

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscar for best feature-length documentary has gone to "American Factory," the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company.

The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor. It explores many issues, including the rights of workers, globalization and automation.

RELATED: Oscars 2020 Winners List


"American Factory" beat out "Honeyland," "The Cave," "The Edge of Democracy" and "For Sama." Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, directors of "American Factory" acknowledged the work of their fellow nominees on Sunday. "We are inspired by you guys," said Reichert.

Barack Obama in a tweet Sunday congratulated the filmmakers "for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground's first release."

The film is about the Fuyao plant, bought by Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang, which employs some 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers. The film gives a close-up look at how the cultures adjust to one another. Tensions rise when the factory doesn't initially meet production goals, culminating in a bitter fight over the right to unionize.

Reichert noted that her film is about an Ohio plant but it could be from anywhere "people put on a uniform, punch a clock, trying to make their families have a better life. Working people have it harder and harder these days. We believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite."

The name of the Obamas' company, Higher Ground, flashes by in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves aren't mentioned anywhere. Neither is President Donald Trump.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsdocumentarynetflixmichelle obamabarack obamaobama family
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Red Carpet Rundown: Hollywood's biggest night
Mob Hit: 'The Irishman' misses shot at Chicago Outfit
Zack Gottsagen makes history as 1st Oscars presenter with Down syndrome
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Fun Bus winners head to Hollywood for after-Oscars show
North Fork without power after storm that knocked down trees
Highway 180 to shift to new expressway near Minkler
Man arrested, accused of Tulare Co. ATM thefts
3 people shot, rushed to hospital after Orange Cove shooting
1 person dead after car crash in Coarsegold
Show More
Women arrested for allegedly stealing money from elderly man
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
Friends and family remember HS students killed in Clovis car crash
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
Yosemite Middle School students help prepare campus for new trees
More TOP STORIES News