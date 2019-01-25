Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

- "Black Panther" is the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture. It's currently the third all-time highest-grossing film in the U.S.
- "Roma" is the first Netflix streaming film to be nominated for Best Picture. It's the tenth foreign language film to be nominated in the Best Picture category.
- Glenn Close is the most-nominated living actor never to win an Oscar. She's up for Best Actress for "The Wife." Maybe it will be lucky nomination No. 7 that brings home a win!
- Spike Lee got his first Best Director nomination of his lengthy career for the movie "BlacKkKlansman."
- "Shallow" could become the second Oscar-winning Best Original Song from "A Star is Born." Barbra Streisand won with the song "Evergreen" from the 1976 version of the movie.
The Academy Awards are just around the corner. Nominees were announced last week and there could be some history-making wins.