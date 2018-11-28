The holiday season is heating up, and so is the line-up for the big show that will bring it to a close.has begun to announce the list of performers that will take the stage in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans during the celebration that will kick off 2019.Just like last year, the show will be hosted by Ciara, Ryan Seacrest, Jenny McCarthy and Lucy Hale posted around the country.After the first announcement of performers, Seacrest teased, "This doesn't even scratch the surface - more announcements to come later!"Here's the full list of performers so far.Hosts: Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthyPerformers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!Host: CiaraKelsea BalleriniThe ChainsmokersFoster the PeopleDua LipaMacklemore with Skylar GreyElla MaiCharlie PuthHost: Lucy HalePerformers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!