'The Rookie' actors Eric Winter, Alyssa Diaz go for thrilling adventure in Mexico

By Karl Schmid
RIVIERA MAYA, Mex. -- "The Rookie" actors Alyssa Diaz and Eric Winter join On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid on a thrilling adventure in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Organized through Xplor at Xcaret, the actors are in for quite the ride. First up was ziplining through the Mexican jungles, and Winter says he has "no problem with heights." However, this isn't a typical ziplining course, and they all flew through fire and waterfalls, too.

Musical artist Gustavo Galindo claims that "this is definitely one of the best experiences I've had ziplining."

Even though Alyssa says, "On the tallest one I got freaked out," she and Winter are no strangers to action. They often find themselves doing stunts as they play Angela Lopez and Tim Bradford on ABC's primetime drama "The Rookie."

"No question Bradford would've been all about this," Winter says about his character.

After ziplining, it was time to explore the underground caves. Everyone had to muster up their arm strength and directional skills to paddle through the narrow pathways.

Galindo says the underground cave experience is a good form of "couples therapy" because teamwork and communication were a must.

"The Rookie" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
