Veterans win big playing 'Wheel of Fortune'

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Veterans Week is in full spin on America's favorite game, "Wheel of Fortune.""Wheel of Fortune" is featuring veterans from all branches of the military as contestants. As part of the week-long salute to those who have served, contestants compete to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars and cash prizes by spinning the Wheel. Contestants have the opportunity to win nearly $300,000 in cash and prizes throughout veterans week!On The Red Carpet host Karl Schmid caught up with hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White to find out why veterans week is so special to them."It's one of my favorite weeks...There's something heartwarming about it and it does make me feel like we are giving back something," says White.As a veteran himself, Sajak finds veterans week very important and also lends some advice to contestants spinning to win. "If you don't buy vowels, you're not going to win," says Sajak, "It is the single most important strategy."