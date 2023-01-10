Evacuation orders issued in Merced as Bear Creek overflows

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuation orders have been issued in Merced as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.
Sheriff Vern Warnke issued an evacuation order for the entire community of Planada, which has a population of nearly 4,000 people.
An order means there is an immediate threat to life and that residents should leave immediately.
An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds for residents impacted.
The Merced City School District announced that all classes are canceled Tuesday amid the severe weather.
Some residents tried to avoid Monday's sudden flooding by parking their cars on higher ground.
The water in Bear Creek was so high in Merced, it prompted evacuation orders in the following areas:W. North Bear Creek DriveLa Cresenta AveLa Palma AveLa Mirada DriveWillowbrook DriveCorona CourtMarietta AvePortola WayMadrid AveStoneybrook AveDry Creek CourtCreekside DriveSilver Creek CourtSpringfield CourtBrookside DriveShadowbrook DriveDriftwood DriveCrystal Springs Ave2500 N. Hwy 59West 25th Street - from M to I StreetWest 26th Street - from M to I StreetWest 27th Street - from M to I StreetWest 28th Street - from M to I StreetCanal Street from 24th Street to West 28th StreetK Street from West 24th Street to West 28th StreetEast South Bear Creek DriveWest 28th StreetWest 27th StreetWest 26th StreetWest 25th StreetI Street from East Santa Fe to West 28th StreetH Street from East Santa Fe to West 28th StreetSanta Fe from G Street to 6th AveEast 25th Street from G to 6th AveEast 26th Street from G to 6th Ave1st Ave from 26th to 27th Street2nd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek3rd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek4th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek5th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek6th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear CreekMassasso StreetThurman DriveHarnisch DriveMorse DriveSydney LaneDewitt CourtDemoss CourtJurgensen CourtJurgensen Drive
You can view a map of the areas under an evacuation order by clicking here.
