Exeter Police searching for 21-year-old suspect in deadly drive-by-shooting

Exeter Police are searching for a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting.

A 58-year-old man, Raymond Hernandez Sr., was standing outside in the area of Filbert Road and Maple Street at around 8:00 p.m. on January 22 when a car pulled up and opened fire, hitting him multiple times. Hernandez Sr. was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Kevin Raul Esquivel-Barrera for his involvement in the murder.

Esquivel-Barrera is described as 5'5" in height, 160 pounds heavy, with black hair and brown eyes.



He has a tattoo that says 'Alexis' on the right side of his face along the jaw line, and a tattoo of three dots on the left side of his face near his left eye.

Anyone with information about where he is is urged to contact Sergeant Brett Inglehart or Detective Paul Walker at (559) 733-6218 or (559) 592-3103. Callers can remain anonymous.

If you see Esquivel-Barrera, police say you should not try to contact him as he is considered armed and dangerous. You are urged to call 911 and report his location instead.
