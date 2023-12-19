WATCH LIVE

FAB nightclub to shut down in Fresno's Tower District at end of year

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 6:06AM
A local nightclub will soon close its doors for good in Fresno.
Fab Fresno on Olive Avenue and Broadway Street made the announcement on its social media pages on Monday.

The Tower District business will close at the end of the year.

In a statement, the owners wrote:

"We thank you all so much for the amazing eight years and hope you join us for the next two weekends to say goodbye."

The reason for the closure remains unclear.

The last day to visit the LGBTQ+ inclusive nightclub is December 31.

