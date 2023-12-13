Study shows hearing aids can reduce risk of falling in older adults

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Growing research shows older adults have a greater risk of falling when experiencing hearing loss.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three older adults -- 65 and up -- have hearing loss. In addition, more than one in four older adults fall every year.

While these numbers don't appear to share a connection, a northeast Fresno hearing aid specialist said they are linked to one another.

"Organs of balance are actually in the inner ear called the semicircular canals," explained Thomas. "So they share that same system in there, and if it's not working properly, then things get thrown off."

Dennis Thomas is the president of Beltone Central California.

He said it's common to see patients struggling with their hearing, who are also feeling imbalanced.

This is when Thomas helps the patient improve their quality of life with a medical treatment or hearing aids.

"It needs to be worn consistently to get the full benefit," he said.

A 2023 study shows that older adults who consistently wore their hearing aids lowered their risk of falling by about 50%.

According to Thomas, people should stay proactive about their hearing. He suggests getting an exam every two years starting at 55 years old.

"Especially if they are noticing that people seem to mumble. The TV is a little bit louder. They can't hear over the phone," Thomas said. "More importantly, find out what the cause is. Sometimes it's just a piece of earwax that's up against the eardrum and just needs to be removed."

Thomas added the ears are just one piece of the puzzle, when it comes to instability issues. If someone takes care of their body, as a whole, they are maximizing their quality of life.