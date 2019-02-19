Family begs for answers in Merced father's suspicious death

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --Tammy Bergeron is still in shock as she looks at the pictures of her late husband, Jeff Bergeron.
"We've never had this happen. Something like this that just flips your life upside down, and you have to try to move forward," she said.
In one photo, he's pictured with his son and daughter.
In another, he and Tammy are at Disneyland.
It's those memories she and her family are holding onto as they wait for answers.
"We need closure on this, and this shouldn't have happened," Bergeron said.
Merced Police found 50-year-old Bergeron dead in his home