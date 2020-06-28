Northeast Fresno church brings local leaders together to discuss community changes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A church in northeast Fresno is bringing local leaders together to discuss solutions for moving forward as a community.Family Community Church on Nees and Chestnut held a Unity Symposium Saturday morning.The special guests included Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer, along with representatives from Fresno Pacific and Fresno State universities, as well as from Fresno Unified.CHP officers and members of the Clovis Police Department were also in attendance.Executive Pastor Matthew Blackwood says the event was just the beginning."Our goal is to hopefully inspire and encourage other ministries, other organizations to continue that dialogue within their respective organizations so we can all be a part of the solution," he said.Blackwood says social distance guidelines were enforced and everyone at the symposium was wearing a face mask.Organizers say they are looking at holding more symposiums in the future.