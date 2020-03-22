Family displaced after fire destroys part of apartment in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of three is displaced after a fire destroyed parts of their apartment in Fresno County.Fire crews responded to the scene at Chestnut and Shields in a county island around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.Officials say the fire started in the kitchen from cooking oil and the resident couldn't stop it from getting out of hand.After the apartment was evacuated, authorities say a neighbor used a fire extinguisher and was able to knock down most of the flames, but cut their hand in the process.Two adults and one child are now displaced because of this fire.