house fire

Family of 12 displaced after house fire in Mendota

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of 12 was displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Mendota overnight.

The fire broke out just before midnight at a home on 11th Street and Oller.

Firefighters say the fire spread into the attic, forcing crews to pull down the ceiling and shut off gas and electricity to fight the flames.

Seven adults and five kids were able to get out safely. The Red Cross is helping the family, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mendotafirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire damages home, man and his dog displaced
Ring video captures deadly Murrieta explosion
Mobile home, car destroyed by fire in Tulare County
Family displaced after Sanger house fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News