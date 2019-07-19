Family of 12 displaced after house fire in Mendota

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of 12 was displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Mendota overnight.The fire broke out just before midnight at a home on 11th Street and Oller.Firefighters say the fire spread into the attic, forcing crews to pull down the ceiling and shut off gas and electricity to fight the flames.Seven adults and five kids were able to get out safely. The Red Cross is helping the family, officials say.The cause of the fire is under investigation.