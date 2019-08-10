dui crash

Family mourns couple killed in DUI crash along Hwy 65

By
"Every time I close my eyes, I see it's just been a nightmare."

Henry Escalara says he is still living that nightmare, six days after an alleged drunk driver ran down four of his friends who were on motorcycles near Strathmore.

"We were coming down the 65. A car was coming down the highway with its lights off and by the time we realized what it was it was too late," he says.

The car missed Escalera but others were not so lucky.

47-year-old Gilbert Vargas, his wife Mizti, and their two friends Jose and Rita Vargas were all killed.

CHP says 24-year-old Jasmin Paramo was intoxicated and going the wrong way along Highway 65 and Avenue 196 when she crashed into both couples.

Hours later, Jonathan Vargas got a 4 a.m. call he was not prepared to receive.

"He pretty much told me my dad and stepmother were killed in an accident. I just lost it and freaked out," he says.

Jonathan then had to break the heartbreaking news to his four siblings. One is a 6-year-old boy who will now grow up without both parents.

Now he is trying to keep his father and step-mother's memory alive.

"He got along with everybody, he would always try to find a way to relate to anyone... she was funny, really hard-headed just like my dad. She was such a good person, it's hard to lose her too."

His father started a biker club in the mid-90s and died doing what he loved.

"Now knowing I gotta ride without my dad being in the pack, it's the worst feeling honestly."

Click here to go to GoFundMe to help support the family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dui crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI CRASH
Cheyenne Wyllie to be sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after changing plea
Bodycam captures DUI driver crashing into patrol car in Madera
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
Wrong-way crash kills 4 in Tulare Co., suspect DUI driver in custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
40 dogs living in filthy conditions seized from Fresno County home
Police on scene of deadly stabbing in central Fresno
Modesto rejects 'Straight Pride' event
California's only known wolf pack adds 3 pups
Toddler gunned down 3 months ago was hit by multiple bullets in his lower body
Cheyenne Wyllie to be sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after changing plea
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
Show More
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
4-year-old involved in ATV crash in Kings County has died, CHP says
Bodycam captures DUI driver crashing into patrol car in Madera
4 suspected human cases of West Nile Virus in Tulare County
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
More TOP STORIES News