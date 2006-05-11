Family sues Royal Caribbean after toddler falls to death from cruise ship's window

This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

SOUTH BEND, Indiana -- A family is suing Royal Carribean for negligence after a toddler died from falling out of one of the cruise line's windows that her grandfather thought was closed, according to the lawsuit.

The family of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand was on a ship in July when the child's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, placed her on a wood railing in front of a wall of glass windows, later saying he thought she'd bang on the glass -- but the window was open.

Anello was then charged with negligent homicide by prosecutors in Puerto Rico.

But Chloe's family said the cruise line made it difficult for passengers to tell whether a window was open or closed on the ship.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child deathlawsuitcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Dense fog affects flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
2 men stab each other during argument in southwest Fresno
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels
Portable heater sparks fire, damaging Reedley home
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
16-year-old boy shot and killed by mother's ex-boyfriend, deputies say
Family mourns Merced grandmother killed by driver who ran red light
More TOP STORIES News