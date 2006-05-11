Family sues Royal Caribbean after toddler falls to death from cruise ship's window

SOUTH BEND, Indiana -- A family is suing Royal Carribean for negligence after a toddler died from falling out of one of the cruise line's windows that her grandfather thought was closed, according to the lawsuit.
The family of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand was on a ship in July when the child's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, placed her on a wood railing in front of a wall of glass windows, later saying he thought she'd bang on the glass -- but the window was open.
Anello was then charged with negligent homicide by prosecutors in Puerto Rico.
But Chloe's family said the cruise line made it difficult for passengers to tell whether a window was open or closed on the ship.
