Crime & Safety

Utah family suffers extreme stalking through service calls

A Utah family has become the victim of extreme stalking involving unwanted service providers repeatedly being sent to their home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- A Utah family has become the victim of extreme stalking involving unwanted service providers repeatedly being sent to their home, according to the homeowner and police.

Walt Gilmore's family in suburban Salt Lake City has been the target since August of a stalker using phone calls and texts to send a parade of people to the home for legitimate services and illegal activities, the Deseret News reported Friday.

Up to 20 people per day arrive saying they were called to provide electrical, plumbing, tree-trimming, and towing services, according to Gilmore, who said some are seeking illegitimate business.

"They have police records. Criminals. Felons. Active warrants for their arrests coming to my home. They're looking for drugs. They're offering prostitution," Gilmore said. "And it's pretty concerning to me, my family, and my entire neighborhood that these folks are there."

The person responsible may be using a computer program to make calls, and texts appear to originate from another number, making them nearly impossible to trace, according to police, who say they are now using voice recognition software.

"It's pretty vindictive in what they're doing," North Salt Lake Police Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam said. "Stalking is stalking. But this is stalking on steroids. It's pretty vicious."

Police estimate the combined loss to companies is more than $20,000 in wages and uncollected fees.

Gilmore said they have taken out a civil stalking injunction against the person they believe is responsible. Court records indicate the man named in the injunction lives in Hawaii.
