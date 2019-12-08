4-month-old baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids: CUTE VIDEO

Four-month-old Georgina is lighting up social media with that adorable smile.
Their sweet conversation that has gone viral went like this:
Mother: Ok, so just turned your hearing on. Can you say hello to everybody?
Georgina (with enornous smile): Hi!
Mother: That's a very loud hello!
Georgina was diagnosed as severely deaf in September and wears a hearing aid in each ear to amplify sound.
Her dad posted this video on Twitter with the message, "When our daughter's new hearing aids are turned on in the morning. #HappyBaby."
The video has more than 700,000 views and nearly 50,000 likes.
