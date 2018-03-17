PUERTO RICO

9-year-old boy from New Jersey uses birthday money to help animals in Puerto Rico

EMBED </>More Videos

Jayden Perez goes to Petco so he can use his birthday money to buy food for anmials in Puerto Rico.

By Eyewitness News
WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey --
Just months after holding a Christmas toy drive for children in Puerto Rico, a little boy with a big heart is continuing to aid the hurricane-ravaged island.

Jayden Perez, from Woodland Park, New Jersey, just celebrated his ninth birthday, so he's donating all of his birthday money to the animals abandoned after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.


When Jayden brought his 1,100 donated toys to Puerto Rico in January, he noticed hungry and abandoned animals, said Ana Rosado, his mother.

Now that he has the money, Jayden purchased dog food, cat food and even corn for the roosters. According to a Facebook video, he's also helping people by donating toothbrushes, shampoo, water bottles and more.
A family friend will take the supplies to Puerto Rico in April.

"He will continue to help Puerto Rico in every way possible," Rosado said.

MORE: New Jersey boy holds Christmas toy drive for children in Puerto Rico
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the heartwarming story an 8-year-old's toy drive for children in Puerto Rico.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypuerto ricodonationsanimalgood samaritanfeel goodPassaic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUERTO RICO
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
Viral video: Woman in park harassed for Puerto Rico shirt
Fresno High valedictorian left Puerto Rico after hurricane
Memorial of shoes honors thousands feared dead in Puerto Rico
Dodgers donate $2M to help rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico
More puerto rico
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News